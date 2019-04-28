Louis Miller Louis A. Miller, 95, of Belleville, Illinois, born Thursday, January 3, 1924, in Belleville, Illinois, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Freeburg Care Center in Freeburg, Illinois. Louis was a Bank Manager at Scott AFB. He was a member of St. Clair Lodge #24 AF & AM, Scottish Rite Bodies, Ainad Shrine, Legion of Honor and Belleville Shrine Club, Past Patron of Rob Morris Chapter #98 O.E.S. (Joined O.E.S. with Betty in 1947). He was a Life member of V.F.W. of Millstadt, IL., American Legion of Freeburg, IL. and a World War II Army Veteran. He served as a medic in Company "C" of the 375th Medical Battalion, 75th Infantry Division and earned the Combat Medical Badge and the Bronze Star Medal. He was preceded in death by his Parents, Walter C. and Selda L., nee Kaiser, Miller, Niece, Danielle Soule, nee Miller, Brother, Irwin W. Miller, Sister-in-law, Idelle Eloise Miller. Surviving are his Wife, Betty R., nee Beckett, Miller of Belleville, IL., Nephew, David Irwin (Diane R.) Miller of Albuquerque, NM., Niece, Louise Ellen (Donald R.) Fischer of Astoria, OR., 3 Great Nieces: Michelle Miller and Valerie Schantz, nee Miller and Morgan Guerra, nee Soule and 3 Great Nephews: John Miller, Alex Fischer, and Max Soule. In lieu of flowers please make memorials to the . Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com . Visitation: Will be held from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm, Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, Illinois. There will be a Belleville Shrine Club walk-through at 6:45pm, followed by the Legion of Honor walk-through. Funeral: Masonic Service will be held at 7:00 pm, April 30, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home with Military Honor following. Interment will be private at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, Illinois.



