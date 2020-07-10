1/1
Louis Rohlfing Louis Charles Rohlfing, 80, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 10:26 p.m. on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. He was born December 9, 1939 in Kansas City, a son of the late Henry and Mildred (Springer) Rohlfing. He married Elizabeth Ann (Hoffmann) Rohlfing on March 24, 1962 at Concordia Lutheran Church in Granite City and she survives. He retired from AT&T after 40 years of dedicated service. He was a faithful member of Concordia Lutheran Church where he had served many years as an usher. Louis enjoyed his days of gardening and fishing and will be remembered for the love andspecial times shared with his family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife of 58 years, he is survived by a brother and sister-in-law, Terry and Sharon Rohlfing; a niece, Heather and Evan Korynta; a nephew, Mark and Anne Rohlfing; sisters-in-law, Lois and Lewis Glasgow, Ruth Yager, Patricia McBride and Candace Hoffmann; many other nieces and nephews; several great nieces; great nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a niece, Jaime Rohlfing; sister-in-law, Nancy and Brice Wickham and two brothers-in-law, Robert Hoffmann and Ronald McBride. Memorials may be made to Concordia Lutheran Church or to the Beverly Farm Foundation and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com Service: Private services will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Irwin Chapel in Granite City with Reverend Brian Feicho officiating. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery on Maryville Road in Granite City.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Irwin Chapel
3960 Maryville Rd
Granite City, IL 62040
(618) 931-8000
