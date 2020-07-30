Louis Wobbe Louis Wobbe, age 87, of Damiansville, passed away July 28, 2020 at Aviston Countryside Manor, in Aviston, Illinois. He was born October 21, 1932 in Damiansville, the son of the late George and Mary, nee Luebke Wobbe. He married Angela "Ange" Toennies on August 21, 1957 at St. Damian's Catholic Church in Damiansville. In addition to Ange, his wife of 62 years, he is survived by his children Gary (Marsha) Wobbe of Bartelso, Michelle Rawls of San Ramon, California, Cindy "Cid" (Dave) Fuehne, Kenneth "Bender" (Linda "Whitey") Wobbe, Barb Wobbe, and Phyllis (Dave) Kassen, all of Damiansville; grandchildren, Nick (Kristen) Fuehne, Phillip (Ashley) Fuehne, Adam (friend Lauren Strohmaier ) Fuehne, Andre Rawls, Brandon (friend Hayley Heimann) Wobbe, Lucas (friend Alexis Patton) Wobbe, and Benjamin (friend Katie Garren) Kassen; and is anticipating the arrival of his first great-grandchild, sisters-in law and brothers-in-law, Alfred and Pat Toennies, Albin "Bones" and Darlene Toennies, Melvin and Alice Toennies, Darlene and Rich Toennies and Charles (friend Arlene Korte) Goestenkors; and numerous nieces and nephews . In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter Heather Fuehne, in infancy, his siblings, sisters-in law and brothers-in-law, Elsie and George Netemeyer, Regina and Vincent Thien, Leona and Martin Toennies; Norbert Wobbe, in infancy, Albert Wobbe, in infancy, Edwin "Eppie" Wobbe, Marie and Fred Breiner, Dorothy and Ray Singler, Florence and Durrel French, Estelle and Eugene Stempel, Verena and Herbert Haake, Dolores "Dot" Goestenkors and Thomas Toennies. Louis was employed for more than 30 years at Scott Air Force Base and worked as a Boiler Operator Foreman in Central Heating. He was a veteran of the Korean War and served in the US Army in the Military Police. He was a member of the St. Damian Parish, Holy Name Society of St. Damian, St. Damian Choir, Damiansville Development Club, and Albers/Damiansville American Legion Post 1026. He enjoyed playing euchre, dancing, reading, attending his grandchildren's sporting events and watching St. Louis Cardinals baseball. Memorials may be made to St. Damian Parish and the Mater Dei Catholic High School Foundation and will be received through Nordike Funeral Home, who is serving the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nordikefuneralhome.com
Visitation: Visitation will be Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 8:00-10:45 a.m. at St. Damian Catholic Church in Damiansville. (Masks are required to attend the visitation and mass. The family politely asks for no hugs or handshakes.) Service: Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at St. Damian Catholic Church in Damiansville with Rev. Anthony Onyango and Deacon Glenn Netemeyer presiding. Interment will follow in St. Damian Cemetery, Damiansville.