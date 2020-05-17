Louise C. Voegtle
Louise C. Voegtle Louise C. Voegtle, nee Miller, 96 of Belleville, Illinois, born September 5, 1923 in Belleville, Illinois, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020 in New Athens, Illinois. Louise was very active and dedicated much of her time to philanthropy. She was a life member of the Women of the Moose Belleville Chapter 53 and held their highest degree. She had been a member of the Moose for 66 years; she was the longest active member in the State of Illinois and attended 38 National Conventions. Louise was also a life member of the V.F.W. Post 1739 Auxiliary and the Shiloh Eagles Auxiliary 545. She enjoyed playing bingo, crocheting and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. She also volunteered and was an auxiliary member with Memorial Hospital in Belleville. She adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was very proud that her grandson, Adam, followed in the footsteps of his grandfather and enlisted in the Navy and entered the medical field. She was the loving matriarch of her family and will truly be missed by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, John C. Voegtle, who died April 7, 1970; her grandson, Daniel Voegele, Jr.; her parents, Fred G. and Alma, nee Peter, Miller, Sr.; two brothers, Fred G. Miller and Wayne C. Miller; and two sister-in-law, Mary Ann Miller and Janet Miller. Surviving to cherish her memory are her children, Paul (Janet) Voegtle, of New Athens, Illinois, John (Jackie) Voegtle, III, of Belleville, Illinois, Katherine "Dede" (Paul) Hendricks, of Belleville, Illinois, and Elizabeth "Liz" Miller, of Washington, Missouri; her grandchildren, Lauren (Mark) Eilers, Adam "Her King" (Sarah) Voegtle, Amanda (Kyle) Becker, Karen (Matt) Dietz, Kelly (Ryan) Suydam, and Scott (Annie) Gallagher; great grandchildren, Maebry, Leo, Mack, Alyssa, Nolan, Karsyn, Declan, Caroline, Mason, Logan, and Gavin; her brother, Edward Miller; a sister-in-law, Marilyn Miller; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are appreciated to the Illinois Moose Association c/o Gary Doud, 801 E. Scott St., Tuscola, IL 61953. Condolences may also be expressed online at www.valhallagardensandfuneralhome.com. Funeral: Services are being held privately with Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home in Belleville, Illinois. Interment will be held in Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, Illinois.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 17, 2020.
