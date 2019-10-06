Home

More Obituaries for Louise Garcia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise Garcia

Louise Garcia Obituary
Louise Delores Garcia Louise Krekovich Garcia was born on October 18, 1929. She grew up in Fairmont City, Illinois, and attended Holy Rosary School and St. Teresa Academy before marrying Julius (Charlie) Garcia in 1950. Together, Louise and Charlie raised four daughters. Louise was incredibly strong, determined, and independent. She loved her family and friends and took her greatest pride in her daughters and grandchildren. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and coloring, and was a devoted fan of "Jeopardy" and "Cash Cab." Louise died, surrounded by her three surviving daughters, on October 4, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frances and Nicholas Krekovich, her husband Charlie and her beloved eldest daughter Kathy. She is survived by her daughters Patti (Julie Barton), Julie (Howard Dhonau) and Tina (Tom Hopfinger), and 12 dear grandchildren ( Annie, Katie, Max, Olivia, Seth, Will, Hannah, Henry, Grace, Leslie, Hope and John). She was beautiful inside and out, and we will miss her dearly.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 6, 2019
