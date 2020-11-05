Louise M. Young
October 25, 2020
Edwardsville, Illinois - Louise M. Young, age 91, of Edwardsville IL, formerly of Dalton, GA, died at 9:10 a.m. Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Care Center of Center Grove in Edwardsville.
Louise was born August 22, 1929 in Cleveland, TN, the firstborn of 9 children of the late George W. and Bessie (Ownby) Stephenson.
Louise is survived by two children: Sandy (husband Harry Glass) Mahs of Edwardsville and James Richard (Dick "Jim") (wife Carol) Young of Fredericktown, MO; two grandchildren: James Richard Young, Jr. (Jeanette) of Midland, MI and David E. Schaepperkoetter (Michelle) of Granite City IL; 4 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild; sister Virgie Irene Blackwell (Truett), brother Paul Melvin Stephenson (Martha) and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Ernie Mahs; and siblings: Agnes Leona Brown, Franklin Eugene Stephenson, Virginia Emmeline Shields, Masie Jean Gowens, Patricia Ann Robertson and Donald Larry Stephenson.
Louise was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Troy and had been a Sunday school teacher. She was an excellent housekeeper, gardener, avid reader and seamstress and enjoyed baking cheesecakes and hummingbird cakes.
