1/1
Louise M. Young
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louise M. Young
October 25, 2020
Edwardsville, Illinois - Louise M. Young, age 91, of Edwardsville IL, formerly of Dalton, GA, died at 9:10 a.m. Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Care Center of Center Grove in Edwardsville.
Louise was born August 22, 1929 in Cleveland, TN, the firstborn of 9 children of the late George W. and Bessie (Ownby) Stephenson.
Louise is survived by two children: Sandy (husband Harry Glass) Mahs of Edwardsville and James Richard (Dick "Jim") (wife Carol) Young of Fredericktown, MO; two grandchildren: James Richard Young, Jr. (Jeanette) of Midland, MI and David E. Schaepperkoetter (Michelle) of Granite City IL; 4 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild; sister Virgie Irene Blackwell (Truett), brother Paul Melvin Stephenson (Martha) and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Ernie Mahs; and siblings: Agnes Leona Brown, Franklin Eugene Stephenson, Virginia Emmeline Shields, Masie Jean Gowens, Patricia Ann Robertson and Donald Larry Stephenson.
Louise was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Troy and had been a Sunday school teacher. She was an excellent housekeeper, gardener, avid reader and seamstress and enjoyed baking cheesecakes and hummingbird cakes.
Condolences/Memories/Stories may be posted at almermemorialservices.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kalmer Memorial Services
8638 US Hwy 50
Lebanon, IL 62254
(618) 622-4900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 2, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you when moments of distress appear. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved