Lowell Bailey

BAILEY - Lowell D. Bailey, 85 passed away September 19, 2020. Visitation 4-7pm Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at St. Anselm's Church, in Kampsville, IL. Funeral mass 10am at St. Anselm's church at 10am on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Burial at St. Michael's Cemetery in Michael, IL. Mask will be required for visitation and service. There is only 50 allowed in the hall at one time and 80 in the church. Arrangements by Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home.



