Resources More Obituaries for LuAnn Mohr Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? LuAnn Mohr

Obituary Flowers LuAnn S. (Schnell) Mohr LuAnn Mohr, 86, of Belleville, IL., born June 10, 1932 in Columbia, IL., passed away Friday, March 22, 2019 in Belleville, IL. LuAnn was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ. When her children were young, she was actively involved with PTA, Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts. She was a Tupperware dealer and also was an Avon representative. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing cards and embroidering. Mostly, she loved spending time with her family. LuAnn married William Mohr on July 28, 1951 and together they had four children. LuAnn is preceded in death by her husband William Mohr. She is also preceded by her parents Lorenz Schnell and Amanda Schnell (nee Kannewurf). Those left to cherish her memory include her son, William (Michele) Mohr; daughters, Barbara (Tom) Shively, Patti (Kevin) Krazer and Sandy (Mark) Schroeder; grandchildren, Sean, Todd (Saray), Daniel (Jamee), Mike, and Brian; step grandson, Tony; great grandchildren, Sheryl, Shania, Eli, Sam and Silas; nephews, cousins and friends. The family would like to thank the staff of St. Paul's Home for their excellent care and compassion. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Trinity United Church of Christ or St. Paul's Home. Additional condolences may be offered online at ValhallaGardensandFuneralHome.com Visitation: Friends may call from 10 a.m. until time of service Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home, 3412 Frank Scott Parkway West, Belleville, IL. 62223. Funeral: Services will be held at 12 p.m., Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home, 3412 Frank Scott Parkway West, Belleville, IL. 62223. Interment will immediately follow at Valhalla Gardens of Memory.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries