Lucille A. Kaesberg
12/13/1929 - 8/24/2020
Lucille Kaesberg Lucille A. Kaesberg, nee Coyne, 90, of Belleville, IL, born December 13, 1929, in East Saint Louis, IL, died Monday, August 24, 2020, at St. Paul Senior Community, Belleville, IL. Mrs. Kaesberg retired from Macy's where she worked for 25 years. She was a member of St. Henry Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Howard J. Kaesberg, whom she married on August 19, 1950, and who died on May 3, 2007; and a daughter-in-law, Rhonda Kaesberg. She is survived by her six children, Thomas C. Kaesberg, Katherine M. Lee, Patricia A. (Jim) Sobczak, Karen M. (Gary) Cox, Chris J. (Pam) Kaesberg, and Sharon M. Kaesberg; six grandchildren, K.C. (Paul) Williams, Tom (Jen) Kaesberg, John (Katie) Lee, Jeanie (Frank) Bennett, Kristin (R.J. Moravec) Sobczak, and Kyle (Ali) Sobczak; 12 great-grandchildren (and one on the way), Kolbie Williams, Evan and Hadley Kaesberg, Penelope and John Lee, Viviana and Juliette Bennett, Kieran and Camden Sobczak, Logan and Aiden Williams, and Lena Skelton; and nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the staff at St. Paul Senior Community for the care of our Mother. Memorials may be made to St. Henry's Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Funeral: Private family services will be held. Entombment will be at Green Mount Catholic Mausoleum, Belleville, IL.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
