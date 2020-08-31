Lucille Broadway Lucille was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Madison Illinois where she enjoyed volunteering for all parish functions. She was also a member of the St. Ann's Altar Society and assisted in establishing the "Friends and Family" Organization that hosted funeral meals for families of St. Mary's Parish. Lucille enjoyed sewing, hand embroidery, shopping, cooking, Cardinals Baseball and attributed her long life to her love of Coca-Cola. She treasured time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Lucille was born and raised in Pocahontas, Arkansas on September 3, 1928 and was married to the Late Paul J. Broadway on December 26, 1947. She was preceded in death by her parents Joseph & Blanche Peters, her three siblings Mary, Catherine, & Joe, and her infant grandson P.J. Lucille was survived by her children Paula (Richard) Ballew, Brenda (Terry) Broadway, and Jim (Melissa) Broadway and her grandchildren Michelle, Angela, Krista, Amber, Tiffany, Ginger, Brittany, Gabby, JT, Phillip,19 great grandchildren, one great-great granddaughter, and nephew Joe Alan (Carol) Peters. The family request memorials be made in memory of Lucille Broadway to the Alzheimer's Association
or Mass stipends in her honor, which can be accepted at the funeral home. Visitation: A visitation will be held at Thomas Saksa Funeral Home in Granite City, IL on Wednesday September 2, 2020 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm. Service: A Celebration Mass will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Madison, Illinois officiated by Father Steve Thompson on Thursday September 3, 2020 at 10:30am. Burial services will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Thomas Saksa Funeral Home