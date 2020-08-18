Lucille Georg Lucille Mildred Georg, nee Grohmann, of Waterloo, IL, passed away August 16, 2020 at her son's home, She was born December 22, 1932 south of Smithton, IL. She is survived by her son Willard "Junior" (Betty) Georg, daughter Sandra (Terry) Kohnz; grandsons Bryan (Angie) Ritzel, Joshua (Kayla) Ritzel, Matthew (Jaime) Ritzel; step grandson Eric (Stacy) Kreher, step granddaughter Julia (Scott) Baltz; great grandchildren twins Christian and Jeremy Gregory, Zachary Ritzel, Maybelle, Everett, and Henry Ritzel, Natalee Rose, Levi, Malachi Ritzel; Step great grandchildren Avery, Hudson, Brock Baltz, Edward Kreher, Drew and Dawsyn Helms; great great grandson Mason Gregory; sister June (Earl) Espenschied; sister-in-law Nancy Grohmann; nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, God Child Ellen Dickinson and many friends. Lucille was preceded in death by her husband Mr. Willard Georg who died December 22, 1998 (married December 23, 1950); her parents William and Frieda nee Matzenbacher Grohmann; sister Arlene Hahne; brother Darrell Grohmann; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Fred and Norma Hahne. Lucille was a homemaker and was of the United Church of Christ faith. Thanks to Hospice of Southern Illinois and the Visiting Angels for their great care. Service: At Lucille's request there will be no services. Arrangements handled by the Quernheim Funeral Home.



