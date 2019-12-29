|
Lucille Harris Lucille M. Harris, nee Krauss, 103, of Freeburg, IL, born November 14, 1916, in Freeburg, IL, died Monday, December 23, 2019, at Freeburg Care Center, Freeburg, IL. Mrs. Harris was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Freeburg, IL, and belonged to the women's club at the church. She enjoyed her membership with the Belleville Senior Citizens Club. Lucille was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Charles B. Harris, whom she married on April 24, 1937, and who died on September 3, 1995; her parents, Arthur and Edwina, nee Bauer, Krauss; two sons, David Lee Harris and William Joseph Harris (in infancy); four brothers, Verlan, Harvey, Lester, and Arthur Krauss; and ten sisters, Dottie Nichols, Virginia Lockhart, Betty Smythe, Florence Stammer, Elsie Staph, Lillian Lawton, Pearl Disherom, Estelle Stiebel, Clara King, and Ruth Irving. She is survived by two sons, Charles D. (Cathy) Harris of Freeburg, IL, and Stephen E. (Connie) Harris of Collinsville, IL; a daughter-in-law, Verlene Harris of Freeburg, IL; seven grandchildren, Wayne (Allison) Harris, Vincent (La Rhonda) Harris, Robert (Shelly) Harris, Maria (Scott) Krupa, Amy (George) Oberkfell, Nicole (Scott) Sloan, and Joseph (Jessica) Harris; 15 great-grandchildren, Ben and Rachel Harris, Ronald and Christopher Harris, Kyle Harris, Emily Elden, Breanne Phillips, and Brett Harris, Carter and Benjamin Sloan, Nicholas Harris, Chloe and Kayla Oberkfell, and Josephine and Juliette Harris; and three great-great-grandchildren, Dexter, August, and Aubrey Harris. The family wishes to express our thanks to the staff of Freeburg Care Center for their kind and loving care of our mother. Memorials may be made in the form of masses or to the St. Joseph Parish Center Debt Reduction Fund. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com Visitation: Friends may visit from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Freeburg, IL. Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Freeburg, IL, with Fr. Mark Reyling and Fr. David Kalert, OMI, concelebrating. Burial will be at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Freeburg, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 29, 2019