LUCILLE ISOM- Lu cille Isom, 101, of Lake Worth, FL, formerly of New Athens, IL, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019 at her home. Friends may call from 2 to 3 p.m on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home in New Athens, IL. Services will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home in New Athens, IL with Rev. Don Wagner officiating. Burial will follow at Oakridge Cemetery in New Athens, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 27, 2019
