Lucille Junck


1930 - 2020
Lucille Junck Obituary
Lucille Junck Lucille Virginia Junck, 89, of Mesa, AZ, formerly of Belleville, IL, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020 in Phoenix, AZ. She was born July 29, 1930 in Belleville, IL to Philip G. and Laura Eunice Carr Bretsch. She married Sherman William Junck on April 15, 1950; he preceded her in death on June 15, 1998. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Philip G. and Laura Bretsch; and daughter, Beverly Ann Dittmer. Lucille is survived by her daughter, Gayle Diane (husband, Michael) Thorneycroft and son-in-law, James C, Dittmer; grandchildren, Andrew Dittmer, Trenton Dittmer, Matthew (wife, Jennifer) Thorneycroft and Tyler Thorneycroft; great-grandchildren, Ezekial Dittmer, Olivia Dittmer and Elliana Thorneycroft; and brother, Kenneth P. (wife, JoAnn) Bretsch. Lucille worked as a retail clerk for many years. She participated and showcased her lovely crochet and counted cross-stitch works throughout the years. After her retirement, she moved to Arizona to be closer to her daughter and family. In Illinois, she was involved in the PSOP Knit and Crochet Group. Lucille will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lakeviewfuneralhm.com. Service: Private interment will be held at a later date at Lake View Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 6, 2020
