Lucille Diane Martin Lucille Martin, 78, went to be with the lord on Tuesday February 19, 2019 at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis. She was born on February 9, 1941 in East St. Louis the daughter of the late Melvin and Augusta (Mueller) Wood. Lucille married the love of her life Lawrence Edward Martin Sr. on September 5, 1959 at St. Alberts Catholic Church in Fairview Heights. She worked as a secretary for Sieron and Associates in East St. Louis before retiring in 2007. She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Fairview Heights. Lucille enjoyed her senior exercise classes, walking, gardening, and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. In addition to her husband she is survived by two children Barbara (Bob) Gould of Fairview Heights and Chuck (Kim) Martin of Fairview Heights; three grandchildren Bobby Gould, Tina Swann, and Cody Martin; four great grandchildren Maylynn Martin, Brandi Swann, Brendan Swann, and Robert Gould; two sisters Delores Hurley and Carolyn (Steve) Lewis; sister in law Melodie Schalk; several nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends who will miss her dearly. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son Larry Martin Jr.; grandson Brad Martin; brother Melvin "Woody" Wood; sister Barbara Mae Wood; sister in law Carol Wolf. Memorials may be left to Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Condolences and memories may be left online at www.lakeviewfuneralhm.com Visitation: Will be held from 1pm to 4 pm on Sunday February 24, 2019 at Lake View Funeral Home in Fairview Heights, IL. The family requests that you please dress casually. Service: Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am on Monday February 25, 2019 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Fairview Heights. Burial will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights.



