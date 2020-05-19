Lucille Fiedler Mayfield Lucille M. Fiedler Mayfield, nee Middendorf, 95, of Belleville, IL, born August 26, 1924, in Mascoutah, IL, passed away peacefully at 12:20 A.M. Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Dammert Geriatric Care Center, Belleville, IL. Lucille was preceded in death by her first husband of 31 years, Ardell Fiedler, whom she married September 23, 1947, and who died May 19, 1979; her second husband of 14 years, Vernowe "Wade" Mayfield, whom she married February 5, 1993, and who died March 29,2007; her parents, Henry and Johanna, nee Friederich, Middendorf; a son-in-law, Donald Duecker; four brothers, James, Hugo, Eugene and Ernie Middendorf; and a sister, Therese White. Surviving are her six children, Mary Duecker of Belleville, IL, Daniel (Brenda) Fiedler of Driggs, ID, Mark (Debra) Fiedler of Belleville, IL, William (Joann) Fiedler of Millstadt, IL, Joyce (Terry) Crouch of Millstadt, IL,and Ellen (Jeff) Martin of Washington, IL; 13 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a brother, Leo (Marion) Middendorf of Hudsonville, MI; three sisters-in-law, Marilyn Buss, Marilyn Fiedler and Helen Fiedler; numerous nieces and nephews;and two special friends, Bette (Bert) Hoepfinger and Orene Sudheimer. Lucille enjoyed an active life. Commonly known as "Aunt Mike" to her many nieces andnephews, she was of deep faith who, along with her husband, Ardell "Kelly", lovingly provided strength, hope, and guidance to their six children. The children remain forever grateful. Lucille was a member of St. Henry's Catholic Church and a former member of St. Teresa's Catholic Church. For several years, she also spent the winters in Texas with her second husband, Wade,and they thoroughly enjoyed their time together, following the warm seasons at their whim. Her favorite pastimes were spending time with her family, bowling, playing cards, bingo, and last but certainly not least, spending an afternoon at the casino. Memorials may be made to the Glaucoma Research Foundation, 80 Maiden Lane, New York, NY 10038. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com . Funeral: Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held. A private burial will be at the Green Mount Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 19, 2020.