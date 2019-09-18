|
MISSELHORN- Lucille Misselhorn, 89, of Campbell Hill, passed away at 12:13 am, Monday, September 16, 2019. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am, Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at the St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Wine Hill, with Rev. Sean Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Paradise Cemetery, Steeleville. Visitation will be at Wilson's Funeral Home, Ava, where friends may call from 6-8 pm Tuesday and on Wednesday from 9-10 am at the church.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 18, 2019