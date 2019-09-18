Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilson Funeral Home
206 S 5Th
Ava, IL 62907
(618) 426-3121
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wilson Funeral Home
206 S 5Th
Ava, IL 62907
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
Wine Hill, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucille Misselhorn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucille Misselhorn


1929 - 2019
Send Flowers
Lucille Misselhorn Obituary
MISSELHORN- Lucille Misselhorn, 89, of Campbell Hill, passed away at 12:13 am, Monday, September 16, 2019. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am, Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at the St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Wine Hill, with Rev. Sean Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Paradise Cemetery, Steeleville. Visitation will be at Wilson's Funeral Home, Ava, where friends may call from 6-8 pm Tuesday and on Wednesday from 9-10 am at the church.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucille's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.