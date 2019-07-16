Lucille Loyet Mulligan Lucille E. Loyet Mulligan, nee Eiskant was born on March 10, 1926 to Frank and Eva Marie Eiskant, nee Henry She and her ten siblings grew up on a farm on Bunkum Road and what is now I-64 in Fairview Heights. Life's journey took her to a job at the telephone company. Along came a fella, Charlie Loyet, who said he was going to marry her (she said she didn't like him) Love conquered. Marriage followed on March 5, 1946. Lucille and Charlie made their home in East St. Louis and six children completed their happy family. Tragedy struck in the summer of 1967 with the death of her two oldest teenage sons, Timothy in June and Charles, Jr. (Jody) in August. By June of 1968, husband, Charlie died suddenly.Lucille the mother and homemaker was left to carry on. She provided and raised her four youngestchildren and moved the family to Fairview Heights. Life for Lucille took a new turn on April 15, 1972 when she married Martin "Mike" Mulligan, a baseball crazed Irishman. After many happy years, sadly Mike died in November of 2004. Lucille Eleanor Mulligan died Sunday, July 14, 2019 in her home of nearly 50 years, just a few miles away from that family farm where her story began 93 years ago. She was preceded in death by her 1 st husband, Charlie Loyet; her sons, Timothy Loyet and Charles "Jody" Loyet, Jr.; her 2 nd husband, Martin "Mike" Mulligan; her grandson, Timothy Charles McBride; her parents, Frank and Eva Marie Eiskant; and her siblings, John, Agnes, Frank, Wilbur, Jim, Rose, Betty, Lillian, Doris and Mary Louise. Lucille was blessed to live on, greet and enjoy 3 daughters and 1 son, Roberta Barrows, Gerilyn (Richard) Whitworth, Kevin (Susan) Loyet and Karen (Chuck) Mueller; 14 grandchildren, Jennifer (Jeff) Eisemann, Christopher McBride, Erin (Tom) Santen, Brantly Barrows (Felicia Parker), Anna Whitworth (Laird Perkins), Katherine (Nathan) Larson, Amy (Ian) Wilson, Heather White, Kimberly (Josiah) Gonzalez, Amanda (Greg) May, Josh (Coree) Loyet, Andrew (Amber) Tufto, Sr., Charlie Mueller and Kelsey (Peter) Hibbeler; 17 great- grandchildren, Megan, Emily, Luke, Kayley, Benjamin, Eleanor, Edwin, Hunter, Braden, Kayin, Kevin, Max, Charlotte, Paisley, Findley, Bryer and Andrew, Jr; a sister-in-law, Norma Seper and many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Lucille's final wish to remain in her own home was realized through the loving care and support of her four children and loyal friend, Barb Jackson. The family also wishes to thank the staff of Hospice of Southern Illinois for their care and compassion. We love you for your strength, determination, endurance (never giving up), compassion, loving heart, family first (yet dogs ranked high), faith, kindness, generosity, humor, that "mom" look, wagging finger of instruction and correction and being the best mother, grandmother and great-grandmother we could ever ask for. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois, or as masses. Condolences may be made online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com Visitation: will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 4:00pm to 8:00 pm at Kassly Mortuary in Fairview Heights, IL. Visitation will also be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fairview Heights, IL. Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fairview Heights, IL with Fr. James Nall officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Belleville, IL.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 16, 2019