Lucille Rains

Lucille M. Rains Lucille M. Rains, 87, of Swansea, IL, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 7:42 P.M. at HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O'Fallon, IL. Lucille was born April 3, 1933 in Barnett, MO to Elmer and Marjorie Bonine Decker. She married Norman L. Rains on August 20, 1949 in Harrison, AR; he preceded her in death on October 9, 2018. She was also preceded in death by her parents. Lucille is survived by her children: Brenda (Bob) Hutchings of Chandler, AZ, Debbie Ames of Belleville, IL, Norma (John) Anderson of O'Fallon, IL, Norman (Christie) Rains Jr. of St. Matthews, SC, and Doug (Linda) Rains of Shiloh, IL; Grandchildren: Rob (Fran) Hutchings, Corey Ames, Patrick (Angel) Ames, Kelly (Michael) Remijan, Ryan (Michelle) Wamser, Michael (Helena) Anderson, Josh (Morgan) Anderson, Adam Flemming, Paul Rains, Jessica (Luke Weaver) Rains, & Andy (AnneMarie) Rains; Great-Grandchildren: Austin Hutchings, Brady Hutchings, Elliana Ames, Lainey Ames, Sophia Remijan, Evelyn Remijan, Jamey Wamser, Ruthie Wamser, Murray Wamser, Stella Anderson, Johnathan Anderson, and William Anderson. She worked as a homemaker, devoted to her loving family. Lucille will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Memorial donations may be made to Christ Church or to the Wounded Warrior Project. Visitation for Lucille will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 from 3:00 P.M.-5:00 P.M. at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, IL. Service will follow the visitation at 5:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Interment will be on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL. Proper precautions (social distancing, face coverings) will still be maintained in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, to protect the family and guests in attendance.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 29, 2020.