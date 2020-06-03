Lucille Sautman
Lucille Sautman Lucille R. Sautman, nee Rheault, 82, of Belleville, IL, born June 25, 1937, in Fargo, ND, died Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. Lucille taught French, Spanish and History at Gibault Catholic High School, Waterloo, IL, for many years and took three separate groups of students to Paris, France. She was principal at St. Joseph Catholic School, Freeburg, IL, and also taught at Mater Dei Catholic High School, Breese, IL, and several other schools in the Belleville Diocese. After retirement, she volunteered for many organizations. She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis J. and Anna M., nee Trottier, Rheault; and many brothers and sisters. Surviving are her husband of 52 years, Thomas J. Sautman, whom she married on November 23, 1967; two sons, Mark T. Sautman and Steve (Erika) T. Sautman; a daughter, Anne H.(George) Sautman; three grandchildren, Devon Sautman, Emma Sautman, and Taso Antonakos; two sisters, Cecilia Kvande, and Delores Larson; and a brother, Alphonse Rheault. Memorials may be made to Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, or to the Community Interfaith Food Pantry. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Funeral: A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Entombment at Valhalla Gardens of Memory Mausoleum, Belleville, IL.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
