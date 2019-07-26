|
Lucille M. Schneider Lucille M. Schneider, 94 years, of Columbia, IL, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Integrity Health Care of Columbia, Columbia, IL. She was born January 22, 1925, in St. Louis, MO. Lucille was the daughter of the late Henry and Edna, nee Seibert, Bollenbach. Lucille was a loving mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend, and we will miss her. Surviving are four daughters, Linda (Jerry) Marshall of Columbia, IL, Barbara Schneider of St. Louis, MO, Susan (Mick) Marty of Belleville, IL, and Lori Dillon of Columbia, IL; son, Steven Schneider of Alton, IL; five grandchildren, Jared (Ashley Senters) Marshall and Justin Marshall, Jennifer (Chris) Coleman, Alicia (Jay) Hubert, and Cristina (Damian) Pardy; two great-grandchildren, Cortana Pardy and Henry Hubert; along with numerous nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Earl Schneider; two brothers, Henry and Ray Bollenbach; two sisters, Lillian (Russell) Young, and Bernice (Norman) Pleimann. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Breeze Hospice LLC, 1909 Dublin Blvd., Bellevile, IL 62221. For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com. Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, IL, handled arrangements. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 26, 2019