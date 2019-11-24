Home

Herr Funeral Home
501 West Main St.
Collinsville, IL 62234
(618) 344-0187
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
More Obituaries for Lucille Sweitzer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucille Sweitzer


1950 - 2019
Lucille Sweitzer Obituary
Lucille Sweitzer Lucille Mae Carlyle nee Sweitzer, 69, of Caseyville, IL, born October 11, 1950 in Anna, IL died Thursday, November 21, 2019. Lucille was preceded in death by her husband, Donald R. Carlyle; parents, Opal M. (nee Harris) Jerdon and Paul M. Sweitzer; sisters, Dorothy Sowders and Anna Holley. Surviving are her children, Lucinda (Mike) Metheny of Collinsville, IL; son, Bobby (Melissa) Carlyle of Caseyville; step-sons, RJ Collier II; Donnie Gene and Johnny Carlyle; grandchildren, Joey and Megan Metheny; Madyson; Bobby Joe and Mackenzie Carlyle; great-grandchildren, John; Jordan; and Kamden Metheny; brothers; Paul, Kenny; George; Harold; and Roy Switzer; sisters, Paula Kilgore, Janet MacDonald; Betty Amann; Mary Burke; and Barbara Downes. Mrs. Carlyle loved to fish and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Visitation: Friends may gather with the family from 4-8 pm Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Herr Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL. Service: The funeral service will be conducted at 10 am, Monday, November 25, 2019 at Herr Funeral Home with Pastor Mark Howell officiating.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 24, 2019
