WETZLER - Lucille M. Wetzler, nee Novak, 82, of Waterloo, IL, died May 4, 2020, in Waterloo, IL. She was born September 4, 1937, in Renault, IL. Drive-By Visitation: 9 AM until 11:30 AM Friday, May 8, 2020 at Quernheim Funeral Home Private Funeral Mass: 12 Noon Friday, May 8, 2020 at SS Peter & Paul Church in Waterloo, IL. Interment in church cemetery Arrangements handled by Quernheim Funeral Home



