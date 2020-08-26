1/1
Lucille Zabawa
Lucille Zabawa Lucille E. Zabawa, nee Stark, 101, of Belleville, IL, born May 18, 1919, in East St. Louis, IL, died Monday, August 24, 2020, at Oak Hill Nursing Home, Waterloo, IL. Mrs. Zabawa was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace parish, Belleville, IL. In her earlier years, she had been active in many organizations including, the Polish American Ladies Club, the Polish National Alliance Lodge 1174, and the Polish American War Veterans Auxiliary. Lucille was also a member of the Ursuline Sisters Auxiliary and the Senior Circle Red Bud Illinois Chapter. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Leo J. Zabawa, whom she married on April 14, 1948 in East St. Louis, IL, and who died on March 2, 2002; a son, Leo Frederick Zabawa; a daughter, Barbara Lucille Zabawa; her parents, Francis T. and Anna C., nee Wiegand, Stark; and a sister, Flora Stark Kiddoo. Surviving are a son, Christopher F. (Lina) Zabawa of Bethesda, MD; a daughter, Christine C. (Greg) Heilig of Waterloo, IL; and two grandchildren, Sarah Lynn (fiancé Ian Dahlstrom) Heilig and Byron Paul Heilig. Memorials can be made in the form of masses or to the charity of the donor's choice. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com . Funeral: A private Mass of Christian Burial will be at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Burial will be at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 26, 2020.
