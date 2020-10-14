Lucretia Walton
March 16, 1942 - October 10, 2020
O'Fallon, Illinois - Lucretia J. Walton, 78, of O'Fallon, IL, born March 16, 1942, in Lawton, Oklahoma, died Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, MO.
Lucretia retired after working 25 years for Fort Hays State University, Hays, KS. She was a member of Spring Valley Baptist Church, Shiloh, IL, and loved to bowl.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Leonard Mize, Sr. and Betty June, nee McFall, Mize; and a brother, William Leonard Mize, Jr.
She is survived by her son, Larry Jr. (Pattie) Walton of Shiloh, IL; her grandchildren, Rachel (Hunter) Smith, Nathan Walton, and Sarah Walton; a great-granddaughter on the way; her former husband, Larry Walton Sr.; a nephew, Len III (Krista) Mize; a niece, Machele (Greg) Dunagan; and her beloved dog, Tiffany.
Memorials may be made to Spring Valley Baptist Church, Shiloh, IL.
.
Visitation: Friends may visit from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Spring Valley Baptist Church, Shiloh, IL.
Funeral: A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Spring Valley Baptist Church, Shiloh, IL, with Pastor Jerold Darnell officiating.
Burial will be at a later date at Elmwood Cemetery, Bowie, TX.