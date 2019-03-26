Lucy Margaret (Cooper) Gallagher Lucy Gallagher, 96, of Troy, IL, born September 22, 1922, in Risher, AR, passed peacefully, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, O'Fallon, IL. Lucy was the daughter of the late William Jackson and Verda Mae Cooper of Weiner, Arkansas. On June 24, 1942 she married Bernard E. Gallagher in Ft. Lewis, Washington. Bernard, an Army WWII Veteran, passed away on April 3, 1977. After the war they returned to Weiner, Arkansas, then moved to Illinois in 1956. Lucy was an amazing wife, mother of eleven, grandmother of 24 and great grandmother of 34. She loved gardening, fishing, cooking, and spending time with her family. She caught an eight-pound catfish on a cane-pole when she was in her seventies. She enjoyed traveling back to Arkansas to visit her family in Jonesboro and Weiner. When company came to visit there was always dessert and a meal waiting. She was greatly loved and will be dearly missed. She is preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Bernard E. Gallagher; a son-in-law, Bill Wesling; a granddaughter, Ashley Gallagher; her parents, William Jackson and Verda Mae Cooper; and her siblings, Otha, Ollie, William, Beulah, Franklin, and Hiram. Lucy is survived by a sister, Mary Mae (Don) Worley of Jonesboro, AR; her children, Margaret (Robert) Walsh, Barney (Ann) Gallagher, Linda Wesling, Ethel (Bob) Smith, Dan (Barbara) Gallagher, John (Renee) Gallagher, Tony (Jackie) Gallagher, Robert (Paula) Gallagher, Mike (Sheila) Gallagher, Charles Brian Gallagher, and Douglas (Paula) Gallagher. 24 grandchildren, Nikki (Davie) Kimm, Steve Morgason, Billy (Bonnie) Wesling, DJ (Christine) Kent, Chris Kent, Tom (Jacquelyn) Muertz, Scott (Annette) Gallagher, Melinda (Sam) Hewitt, Charlie (Alicia) Gallagher, Tonya Fernandez, Angie Gallagher, Carie (Courtney) Gallagher, Melissa Spurlock, Leah McVey, Kimberly Gallagher (Jeff), Katherine (Ed) Main, Kristen Gallagher, Andy Gallagher, Jason (Danielle) Gallagher, Justin Gallagher, William Gallagher, and Shannon Gallagher; 34 great-grandchildren, Cody, Anastasia, Kayla, Keenen, Kyle, Kurtis, Keith, Kenzie, Mason, Logan, Gavin, Claire, Emily, Olivia, Jonathan, Nathan, Haylee, Dylan, Stryder, Matthew, Dylan, Daniel, Blake, Brenden, Braden, Bella, Blacey, Emma, Camden, Bella, Eli, Tierney, Liam and Geneva; and her special friends, Janet Voegtle and Sherry Swearengin. The Gallagher Family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors and nurses at St. Elizabeth's Hospital for their kind care that they have shown Lucy Gallagher and her family. The rest of the family would like to thank Margie and Linda who took special care of Lucy for the last five years. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Legion Post 1255. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit the family from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Freeburg, IL, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Freeburg, IL. Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Freeburg, IL, with Father Mark Reyling officiating. Burial will be at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Freeburg, IL.



