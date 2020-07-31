1/1
Lucy L. Woodring
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lucy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lucy Woodring Lucy L. Woodring, nee McClure, 99, of Belleville, Illinois, born Thursday, January 6, 1921 in Aurora, MO, passed away, at Evelyn's House in Saint Louis, MO. Lucy graduated from East St. Louis High School in January 1939. She was the 1938 Football Queen and Snow Ball Queen. She began working at Southwestern Bell Telephone Company right after school as a telephone operator, and through promotions, she retired as Secretary to the Vice President of Southwestern Bell after 41 years of service. Lucy was a member of Telephone Pioneers of America, past president of St. Clair County Garden Club, past treasurer and recording secretary of the Women's Club of Belleville, and a past member of Immanuel United Church of Christ. She was past Queen of Job's Daughters Bethel #20 and a member of Rob Morris Chapter #98 Order of Eastern Star and Al Shiah Temple #29 Daughters of the Nile. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Louis M. "Woody" Woodring; parents, Thomas Earl and Anna, nee Drewell, McClure; son-in-law, Vincent Kramolowsky; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Curley and Catherine Burton; sister-in-law, Annabel Woodring. Surviving are her daughter, Diann Kramolowsky of Chesterfield, MO; niece, Sallie Jo Burton, of St. Louis, MO. In addition to her love of family, friends, neighbors, and relatives, she will be remembered for her love of flower gardens and dogs. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Belleville Area Humane Society or Shriners Hospital for Children. Visitation: Visitation from 10:00 - 11:00 am, Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home, with Rev. Andy Black officiating. Interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Kurrus Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
4
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Kurrus Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 235-2100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved