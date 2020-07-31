Lucy Woodring Lucy L. Woodring, nee McClure, 99, of Belleville, Illinois, born Thursday, January 6, 1921 in Aurora, MO, passed away, at Evelyn's House in Saint Louis, MO. Lucy graduated from East St. Louis High School in January 1939. She was the 1938 Football Queen and Snow Ball Queen. She began working at Southwestern Bell Telephone Company right after school as a telephone operator, and through promotions, she retired as Secretary to the Vice President of Southwestern Bell after 41 years of service. Lucy was a member of Telephone Pioneers of America, past president of St. Clair County Garden Club, past treasurer and recording secretary of the Women's Club of Belleville, and a past member of Immanuel United Church of Christ. She was past Queen of Job's Daughters Bethel #20 and a member of Rob Morris Chapter #98 Order of Eastern Star and Al Shiah Temple #29 Daughters of the Nile. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Louis M. "Woody" Woodring; parents, Thomas Earl and Anna, nee Drewell, McClure; son-in-law, Vincent Kramolowsky; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Curley and Catherine Burton; sister-in-law, Annabel Woodring. Surviving are her daughter, Diann Kramolowsky of Chesterfield, MO; niece, Sallie Jo Burton, of St. Louis, MO. In addition to her love of family, friends, neighbors, and relatives, she will be remembered for her love of flower gardens and dogs. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Belleville Area Humane Society or Shriners Hospital for Children
. Visitation: Visitation from 10:00 - 11:00 am, Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home, with Rev. Andy Black officiating. Interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.