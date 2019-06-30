|
Ludene Thompson Ludene Thompson, nee Lentz, 91, of Mascoutah, IL, born Tuesday, August 30, 1927, in Elco, IL, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019, at Brightly Senior Living in Mascoutah, IL. Ludene was a retired housekeeper for St. Elizabeth's Hospital. She was preceded in death by her husband, John L. Thompson; parents, Loren and Roxanne, nee Greer, Lentz; brother, Doyle Lentz, sisters, Maurine Thompson, and Norma Fauss; Surviving are her daughters, Sue (Hal) Geiger of Waterloo, IL, Nancy Laird of FL, Joyce Clark of Belleville, IL, Dee (Vince) Bonino of Swansea, IL; grandchildren, Troy Geiger, Pam Lathrop, Tabatha (Morgan) Bryant, Donita (Bill) Prott, Cassandra Clark, Markisha Beasley; 16 great grandchildren, and Many nieces and nephews. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the Jimmy Swaggart Ministries. Visitation: Visitation from 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm, Monday, July 1, 2019, at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, Illinois. Service: Share Time will be held at 1:00 pm, Monday, July 1, 2019, at Kurrus Funeral Home. Private family internment will follow at Valhalla.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 30, 2019