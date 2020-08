Or Copy this URL to Share

BAERGA-PLUMEY - Luis Baerga-Plumey, 55, of Lebanon, IL born August 31, 1953 departed this life, Saturday, June 27, 2020. LISA M. BAERGA-PLUMEY, 55, born September 26, 1964 of Lebanon, IL, departed this life Friday, July 31, 2020. Both will be laid to rest in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery Thursday, August 20, 2020.



