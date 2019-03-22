Lula Juanita Messina Lula Messina of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at her home at the age of 100. She was born December 20, 1918 in Norris City, Illinois, a daughter of the late Edward Earl and Montie Alma (Hanks) Cornick. She married Jess Jasper Messina on June 12, 1946 in St. Louis, Missouri and he passed away on March 20, 2010. She was a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Granite City and enjoyed her days of sewing. She cherished her family and enjoyed the special times shared with her children and grandchildren. She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Thomas and Lori Messina of Maryville; four daughters and three sons-in-law, Doris and Mike Dannenbrink of Lake St. Louis, Missouri, Shirley Messina-Powell of Kirkwood, Missouri, Janet and Ed Biggs of Overland, Missouri and Catherine and Joe Ashbaugh of Columbia, Missouri; daughter-in-law, Jeanne Messina of Valley Park, Missouri; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Kenneth Messina and three sisters, Irene Simone, Dorothy Williams and Alma Ottinger. Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com Service: In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Monday, March 25, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Granite City at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 with Father Zachary Edgar as celebrant. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 22, 2019