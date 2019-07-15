Lupe Arteaga Lupe Arteaga, nee Navarro, age 92, a lifelong resident of Fairmont City, IL, born on May 12, 1927 in Fairmont City, IL, died on July 13, 2019 at Caseyville Nursing Home and Rehab, Caseyville, IL Everyone was welcome in her kitchen. She was well known for making her delicious tortillas and tamales for her family, friends and customers. She was the loving mother of nine children and was known to everyone as Grandma Lupe. She left school while in the fourth grade but worked hard to further her education as a nurse's aide and earned her GED high school equivalency certificate. Lupe was a lifelong resident of Fairmont City. She was the Queen of the Mexican Honorary Commission in Fairmont City on May 22, 1948. Lupe was an avid Cardinal fan with favorite players: Stan Musial, Ozzie Smith and Willie McGee. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesus and Carmen, nee Armenta, Navarro; her first husband Erasto Lucio Arteaga and her second husband, Angel Reyes Sierra; her son Vito Anthony Arteaga ; sisters, Mary Vega and Beatrice Carbaugh. Surviving are her children; Juanita ( Patrick) Buffa of Fairmont City, IL, Erasto " Tony" Arteaga of Calhoun, GA, Santiago (Linda) Arteaga of Moab, Utah, Roseann (John) Schmitt of Fairview Heights, IL, Debra Sue (Kay) Dalton of Moab, Utah, Daniel Richard Arteaga of Granite City, IL, Maria Anna ( Nathan) Whitney of Moab, Utah, Mario "Getzy" Sierra of St. Louis, MO, Michael Sierra of Collinsville, IL;18 grandchildren, 29great-grandchildren and 8 great great-grandchildren; brothers Freddy (Regina) Navarro, Rudy ( Jane)Navarro, Mickey Navarro and John (Pat) Navarro. She is also survived by nieces, nephews and many cousins. Donations may be made to Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Fairmont City, IL or Vitas Hospice. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com Visitation: will be held from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Tuesday July 16, 2019 at Kassly Mortuary, Fairview Heights, IL. Services: Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, 10:00 AM at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Fairmont City, IL. Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 15, 2019