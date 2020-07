BRANGENBERG- Lura J. Brangenberg, 90, passed away at 11:34 am at Alton Memorial Hospital. Visitation will be from 9 am until time of services at 11 am Wednesday at Gress, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin. Burial will follow at Summit Grove Cemetery in Kampsville.



