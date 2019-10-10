Home

Luzetta L. Pilcic Luzetta L. Pilcic, 93 of Surprise, AZ, formerly of Granite City, IL asleep in Jesus, October 6, 2019 at D.T. Care Home in Surprise, AZ. Luzetta was born on December 15, 1925 in Johnson County, IL; a daughter of the late Lloyd and Edna (Holmes) Harvell. Luzetta was a homemaker and a former member of Gospel Mission and St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Granite City, she will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Luzetta is survived by her three children; Kathryn (Keith) Keating of Surprise, AZ, Raymond (Timothy) Riddle of Maryville, IL, Timothy (Jan) Riddle of Ahwautukee, AZ; granddaughter, Jennifer Bonds of New Braunfels, TX and many other close family members and friends. In lieu of flowers memorial donations are suggested to the or the and will be accepted at the funeral home. Online condolences can be expressed at irwinchapel.com. Service: Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Charles West officiating at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 10, 2019
