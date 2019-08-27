|
Lydia Jaskowiak Lydia Martha Jaskowiak, 105, of Coulterville Rehab and Care passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019 at the facility. She was born June 12, 1914 in Indianapolis, Indiana to John and Martha (Dittemore) Batkin. She married Vincent Jaskowiak on March 4, 1936 in Indianapolis, Indiana. He preceded her in death on March 4, 1976, their 40 th wedding anniversary. Lydia was a homemaker and a seamstress and sales lady at Famous Mason's in Ballwin, Missouri. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Willisville, Illinois. Lydia is survived by sons Vincent, Jr. (Sandy) Jaskowiak, of Belleville, IL, Tony (Darlene) Jaskowiak of Steeleville, Dennis (Cindy) Jaskowiak of Chesterfield, MO, daughter Janis (Rodger) Guebert of Percy, daughter-in-law Ann Jaskowiak of Corapeake, NC, grandchildren Debbie (Joel) Schmieg of Nashville, IL, Scott (Dina) Jaskowiak of Belleville, IL, Chris (Ted) Montrey of Springfield, IL, Michael (Jamie) Jaskowiak of Portsmith, VA, Jamie (Maria) Jaskowiak of Virginia Beach, VA, Phyllis (Darryl) Winkelman of Steeleville, Tim (Vicki) Jaskowiak of St. Louis, MO, Rodger (Valerie) Guebert of Naperville, IL, Ted (Elizabeth) Guebert of Brighton, IL, David (Michelle) Guebert of O'Fallon, IL, Kathryn Guebert of Swanesa, IL, Derek (Elizabeth) Jaskowiak of San Diego, CA, Emily (Brian) Sherburne of Kelso, WA, Allison (Ian) Kennedy of Bucyrus, KS, 31 great grandchildren, and 7 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, son Frank Jaskowiak, grandson Mark Jaskowiak, an infant baby Francis Jaskowiak, brothers John, Richard, Howard, Russel, and sister Clementine. Memorials may be made to Maple Creek Hospice, St. Louis , or the . To sign the guestbook online please visit www.wilsonsfuneralhome.net. Visitation: will be Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Wilson's Funeral Home in Steeleville from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM with rosary at 7:30 PM, and on Thursday morning from 7:30 AM until 9:30 AM. Service: Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 AM, Thursday, August 29, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Willisville with the Reverend Leo Hayes, and Father Larry Lemay officiating. Burial will be in the Percy Village Cemetery. Arrangements handled by WILSON'S FUNERAL HOME, Steeleville, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 27, 2019