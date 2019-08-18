|
Lydia West Lydia Frances (Kiphart) West, 96, of Bethalto, IL, formerly of Caseyville, IL, died Saturday, August 10, 2019. She was born on April 12, 1923 in East St Louis, IL. She married John E. West on July 22, 1945 in East St Louis, IL. They were married for 57 years. He preceded her in death on August, 20, 2002. Lydia was a homemaker. She loved to sew and paint. She was a member of Meadow Heights Baptist Church in Collinsville, IL for over 40 years, where she was a Sunday School teacher and prayer warrior. John and Lydia were respected leaders in their church. Over the years, John & Lydia welcomed many family members into their home, who needed assistance or a place to stay. She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl & Lydia Kiphart, 2 brothers, Norman & Earl, & 6 sisters, Helen, Arlie, Mae, Mildred, Ruth, & Leona. Surviving are 3 sons, Charles and Kay West, Michael and Sandy West, & John and Robin West; 10 Grandchildren & 18 Great-Grandchildren, Kristin West Kimberly & Matt Lehnen & children, Mary & Zack Matt & Kathi West & children, Haedyn, Marcus, Cody, Jack, & Quinn Josh & Lindsay West & children, Sophia, Frances, & Emily Andrew & Rachel West & children, Ella, Asher, & Ephraim Kate West & Chelsea Strang, April West-Vaughan & children Olivia, Evan, & Owen Eric & Amber West & children Ryan & Carson Ian West and Alec West along with many nieces & nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Meadow Heights Southern Baptist Church, Collinsville, IL. Visitation: Visitation from 10:00 - 11:00 am, Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Meadow Heights Southern Baptist Church in Collinsville, IL. Funeral: Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Meadow Heights Southern Baptist Church, with her 3 sons, Pastor Charles West, Michael West, & John West, & Grandson, Pastor Andrew West officiating. Interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 18, 2019