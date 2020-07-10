Lyle Faber Lyle Faber, age 91, of Sandusky, OH, died peacefully on July 7, 2020, at Otterbein Marblehead Senior Life Community, holding the hand of his loving wife, two days before their 66th wedding anniversary. Lyle was preceded in death by his infant son Lyle Faber II; parents Gilbert and Wilhelmina (nee Braun) Faber; mother and father-in-law Charles and Daisy (nee Musick) Naley; brother and sister-in-law Edward and Joan Faber Brown; sister and brother-in-law Lorraine (nee Naley) and Al Wood; brother-in-law Richard Naley; and special nephew Gary Faber. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mary Jane; daughters Debra Faber (Bob) Cailor of Marblehead, OH; Carole (Kenneth) Thouvenot of O'Fallon, IL; Patricia (John) Simpson of Ft. Mill, SC; grandchildren Elizabeth (Christopher) Jacobs; Jeffrey Faber (Ashley) Elchert; Daniel (Ashley) Elchert; Daniel (Mia) Thouvenot; Andrew (Kristi) Thouvenot; and Joseph (Amanda) Thouvenot; 11 great-grandchildren with number 12 on the way; brother and sister-in-law Daisy and Harold McKamish; brother and sister-in-law Chuck and Linda Naley; countless cousins, and many nieces and nephews, including niece Sharon (Faber) Kelderhouse (Dan) of Sandusky. His father was the oldest of 13 children, so he was related to many people in Sandusky. The Faber Family Farm is now the site of the Sandusky Mall. Lyle, a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, was born on March 24, 1929, in Sandusky, OH. He was a graduate of St. Mary's Catholic School, class of 1947, and served his country from 1948 to 1952 in the Ohio Army National Guard. He proudly followed in the footsteps of his father who fought across France and Germany in WWI and his brother who served during WWII. His unit was called to active duty during the Korean Crisis between 1951-1952. On active duty, he was a personnel specialist for Company G, 145TH Infantry at Camp Polk, LA and was honorably discharged as a Corporal. In January 1954 he met Mary Jane Naley. After a whirlwind courtship, they were married July 9th of that year. She was "the most beautiful thing he'd ever seen" and knew he'd marry her "the moment he laid eyes on her." They had four children and proudly called Scottley Drive in Perkins Township, Sandusky their home for 60 years. Lyle, a true gentleman and hopeless romantic, regularly opened doors for Mary Jane until he was physically unable. He could hardly mention her name without smiling or tearing up over his undying love for her. Lyle was a lifetime member of Saint Mary's Catholic Church in Sandusky, was also a member of the Sandusky Elk's Lodge #285 and The Sandusky Yacht Club. He also served as a volunteer fireman for the Perkins Fire Department and helped provide therapy to a child with cerebral palsy. He was a dedicated and loyal employee of Ford Motor Company, retiring as a Superintendent of the Sandusky plant in 1986 after 30 years of service. A legend at the Sandusky Ford Plant, Lyle loyally owned and drove only Ford vehicles and took painstaking measures to keep his limited-edition, 25th anniversary Mustang convertible in mint condition. Previously, he worked as a carpenter at Lyman Boat Works, which fueled his favorite hobby. He owned three boats during his lifetime with which he hosted family and friends to explore Lake Erie and the Sandusky Bay. He was a wealth of knowledge about Lake Erie and history of The City of Sandusky. Lyle loved traveling, popcorn, the Ohio State Buckeyes, steak, a good buffet with King Crab legs, martinis, and Long "Lyle"land iced teas. He could fix, repair, or build anything, evidenced by spending countless hours designing and constructing a playhouse and soapbox race car for his grandsons. Lyle's deepest passion in life was his family. There was no distance too far or journey too great for Lyle to be present for life milestones and holiday celebrations. His three daughters were his greatest accomplishment and proudest achievement and the role he played in the lives of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren is unparalleled. Anyone who was fortunate enough to be loved by Lyle knew how proud he was of them because he was never shy about telling them. His memory and loving example live on through them and their families. The family would like to thank Otterbein Marblehead SeniorLife Community for their recent care of Lyle and Stein Hospice for their guiding hand during his final days. It was his wish to be cremated. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Sandusky St. Mary's Central Catholic High School, 410 W. Jefferson Street, Sandusky, OH 44870 or charity of choice
. (Written by grandson Danny Elchert) Arrangements are entrusted to the David F. Koch Funeral and Cremation Services, 520 Columbus Avenue, Sandusky. Your memories and words of comfort may be shared with Lyle's family at davidfkoch.com
. Service: A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday morning, July 11, 2020, at 10 am at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 428 Tiffin Avenue, Sandusky. Fr. Chris Jesudhason officiating. Private burial will take place at a later date in Calvary Cemetery, Sandusky. David F. Koch Funeral Home