Lyleen Nepute
Lyleen Nepute Lyleen Nepute, age 91 of Troy, IL, formerly of Maryville, IL, born December 2, 1928 in Steeleville, IL, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Morningside of Troy in Troy, IL. Lyleen was the retired owner and operator of the Maryville Beauty Shop. She was an Anderson Hospital Auxiliary Volunteer for 30 years and served as a past president. She was a member of Bluffview Baptist Church in Collinsville, IL. She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis J. Nepute; parents, Clarence and Margaret nee Wingerter Beasley; and two sons, William Lee Nepute and Robert L. Nepute. She is survived by a daughter, Linda Sutterfield of San Antonio, TX; granddaughter, Cara Sutterfield; sister, Darline (Roger) Wright of Collinsville, IL; brother, Russell (Betty) Beasley of Oro Valley, AZ; numerous nieces and nephews. Private services were held at Barry Wilson Funeral Home on Saturday, July 18, 2020 officiated by Rev. Roger Wright. Burial was in Fairland Cemetery, Maryville, IL. Memorials may be made in Lyleen's honor to the Bluffview Baptist Church - Baptist Children's Home and will be received at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at barrywilsonfuneralhome .com


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jul. 19, 2020.
Barry Wilson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Barry Wilson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2800 North Center Street
Maryville, IL 62062
(618) 344-2500
