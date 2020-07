Or Copy this URL to Share

SCHERTZ- Lynda Jean Schertz, 60, of Pontoon Beach Passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020. Due to the Covid 19 restrictions of gatherings of 50 or less a private visitation will be held Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City.



