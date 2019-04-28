Lynda E. Sprowl Lynda Elizabeth McClary Sprowl, nee Brightwell, passed away on April 21, 2019 in Moyock, N.C. Lynda was born on October 15, 1941 in St. Louis, Mo. and graduated from Belleville, Ill. High School in 1959. Lynda retired in 1995 after working for 28 years as an executive secretary in the U.S. government with 15 years at Scott AFB, 3 years with the U.S. Army in Vicenza, Italy and 10 years at March AFB, Calif. Lynda was an active member of the Church of Christ in Belleville, Ill., Hemet, Calif., and Spring Lake, N.C.. Her hobbies included gardening, motorcycle riding and sports, including bowling, golf, water and snow skiing, and softball. Lynda was the catcher on the 1992 March AFB, Ladies Softball League championship team when she was 50 years old the oldest player in the league by well over ten years. Lynda was preceded in death by her father James Allen Brightwell, mother Thelma Hathcoat Brightwell, son Nathan Henry McClary, and daughter LeAnn Marie Sprowl. Lynda is survived by her husband Robert; sister Jamye Ritzel and husband Bill of Troy Ill.; daughters Cynthia McClary of O'Fallon, Ill., and Janelle Smith and husband Brad of Moyock, N.C.; sons Allen McClary and wife Nicki of Litchfield, Ill., Robert D. Sprowl and wife Debbie of Millbrook, Ala., and Greggory Sprowl of Emerald City, Calif.; 16 grandchildren: Kyrstin Osborne, Alysia Field, Cori Marler, Shasta Brocious, Brad Smith, Micah Smith, Justin McClary, Chase McClary, Kayla Sprowl, Rebecca Baranyk, Cassandra Burns, Anna Burns, Lindon Burns, Heather Sprowl, Cheyenne Sprowl, Peyton Sprowl; and 17 great-grandchildren. Online condolences may be posted at www.wfh-ofallon.com. Visitation: Family will receive friends 11 a.m. 1 p.m., Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Wolfersberger Funeral Home, 102 W. Washington St., O'Fallon, Ill. Funeral: Will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the funeral home. A Celebration of Life event will follow the services at the family home. Burial at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Missouri, will be 10:15 am, Monday, May 6, 2019. WOLFERSBERGER FUNERAL HOME, O'FALLON, ILLINOIS

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 28, 2019