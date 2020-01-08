Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moll Funeral Home - Mascoutah
34 W Main Street
Mascoutah, IL 62258
(618) 566-2345
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Moll Funeral Home - Mascoutah
34 W Main Street
Mascoutah, IL 62258
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
4:00 PM
Moll Funeral Home - Mascoutah
34 W Main Street
Mascoutah, IL 62258
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynette Cary
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynette Cary


1963 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lynette Cary Obituary
Lynette Cary Lynette Jean Cary, nee Willyard, 56, of Okawville, IL born July 26, 1963 in Garrison, ND died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 at her home. Lynette loved her family, dogs, cats, horses and trail riding. She and her husband of 33 years, lived throughout the continental United States, Hawaii and Germany while Lyle served in the U. S. Air Force. She held down the home, wherever it was, for their two sons, while her husband served on remote assignments. She never missed one of their games. Lynette was outgoing, funny and sometimes strong-willed. She was easy to like with always the best laugh in the room. She is preceded in death by her parents, Wells W. and Madelyn G., nee Perry, Willyard. Surviving are her husband, Lyle W. Cary whom she met in Grand Forks, ND while he was serving at his first assignment. They married six months later in Hoople, ND on Oct. 25, 1986; her sons, Kyle (Kasie) Cary of Edwardsville, IL, Daniel Cary of Clinton, TN; brothers and sisters, Joel (Leslie) Willyard of Springfield, MO, Connie (John) Stevenson of Colorado Springs, CO, Roxane (Bob) Howard of Pfafftown, NC, Warren (Susan) Willyard of Portland, ND, Wade (Flora) Willyard of Grand Forks, ND, Edythe (Mark) Dahlen of Lakota, ND, Susan Willyard of Grafton, ND; mother-in-law, Hazel Fern, nee Draffen, Cary Bricka of Versailles, MO; three sisters-in-law and their husbands; 19 nieces and nephews; and 24 great nieces and great nephews. Memorials may be made to Happy Hooves Equine Rescue, 7026 IL-140, Edwardsville, IL 62025. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com. Visitation: From 2 to 4 PM on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL. Funeral: A memorial service will be held at 4 PM on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 at Moll Funeral Home with Gary Patterson officiating. Burial will be held at a later date in Versailles City Cemetery, Versailles, MO.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lynette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moll Funeral Home - Mascoutah
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -