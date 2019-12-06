|
Lynn Goeddel Lynn E. Goeddel, nee Riechmann, 71, of Waterloo, IL, died December 4, 2019, in Waterloo, IL. She was born August 22, 1948, in St. Louis, MO. She is survived by her husband David Goeddel; children Elise Goeddel Horvath, Toni (Josh) Hogan, and Noel (Beth) Goeddel; grandchildren Greyson and Chase Horvath, Ethan, Cannon, and Brant Hogan, and Lucy and Violet Goeddel; sisters Pat (Dale) Burns and Celeste (Mike) Tichy; aunts; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; nieces; nephews; and cousins. Lynn is preceded in death by her parents Elmer A. "Ham" and Bernice Riechmann, nee Lark; and her in-laws Eugene and Lucina Goeddel. She was a member of St. Paul UCC - Waterloo, IL. As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, St. Paul United Church of Christ, or Donor's Choice. Visitation: Visitation will be held from 3 PM to 8 PM Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Quernheim Funeral Home and again from 9 AM until time of service Monday at St. Paul United Church of Christ. Service: Funeral service will be held at 10 AM Monday, December 9, 2019 at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Waterloo, IL wth Pastor Michael Southcombe officiating. Interment at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo, IL. Quernheim Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 6, 2019