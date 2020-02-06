Home

Lynn Nichols Lynn "Nick" Nichols, 93, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 9:24 a.m. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Stearns Nursing and Rehabilitation in Granite City. He was born July 7, 1926 in Steele, Missouri, a son of the late Fred C. and Nora Lee (Simpson) Nichols. He married Mary Jane (LaRue) Nichols on May 22, 1946 in Steele, Missouri and she survives. He retired from Complete Auto Transit after many years of service as a truck hauler. The United States Army veteran proudly served his country during World War II. He was faithful member of City Temple Assembly of God Church in Granite City. Nick loved music, enjoyed singing with the church quartet and was a member of the Gospel Messengers Quartet. He will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by a son, Robert Nichols of Granite City; three grandchildren, Jessica Lynn Drahos, Brianna Alexis Nichols and Ryan David Nichols; a sister, Jeanette Hinze of Jackson, Missouri; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, David Nichols; a brother, Leroy Nichols and two sisters, Irene Howe and Willie Bee Jones. Memorials may be made to the . Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com Service: In celebration of his life, visitation will be at City Temple Assembly of God Church, 4751 Maryville Road in Granite City on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:30 a.m. with Reverend Sam Hart officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 6, 2020
