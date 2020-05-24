Lynne Constance Lynne Constance, nee Lockwood, 77, of Belleville, IL, born Thursday, July 9, 1942 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Integrity Healthcare of Columbia in Columbia, IL. Lynne was the owner of Lynne Constance Designs. She was a member of Junior Service Club, the National Builder Association, and a former member of Peace Lutheran Church. She was preceded in death by her son, Christopher E. Constance; parents, Marion and Ellen, nee Clore, Lockwood. Surviving are her husband, Edward J. Constance; children, Jeffery (Lisa) Constance of Northville, MI, Ellen L. Constance of Belleville, IL, Sarah L. (Darren) Gebhart of Belleville, IL, brothers, Dennis (Pat) Lockwood of Laguna Beach, CA and James (Tina) Lockwood of Overland Park, KS; sisters, Cheryl Von Lotta of Angels Camp, CA and Jayne (Kurt) Busch of Pacific, MO; grandchildren, Vince Cook, Hannah Constance, Eddie Constance, Seth Constance, Grace Gebhart, Sam Gebhart; dear nieces and nephews. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the American Cancer Society. Funeral: Memorial services are planned for early July. Interment will be held at Mount Hope Cemetery, Belleville, IL. Notification will be placed in the paper with details at that time.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 24, 2020.