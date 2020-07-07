Lynne Constance Lynne Constance, nee Lockwood, 77, of Belleville, IL, born Thursday, July 9, 1942 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Integrity Healthcare of Columbia in Columbia, IL. Lynne was the owner of Lynne Constance Designs. She was a member of Junior Service Club, the National Builder Association, and a former member of Peace Lutheran Church. She was preceded in death by her son, Christopher E. Constance; and parents, Marion and Ellen, nee Clore, Lockwood. Surviving are her husband, Edward J. Constance; children, Jeffery (Lisa) Constance of Northville, MI, Ellen L. Constance of Belleville, IL, Sarah L. (Darren) Gebhart of Belleville, IL, brothers, Dennis (Pat) Lockwood of Laguna Beach, CA, and James (Tina) Lockwood of Overland Park, KS; sisters, Cheryl Von Lotta of Angels Camp, CA, and Jayne (Kurt) Busch of Pacific, MO; grandchildren, Vince Cook, Hannah Constance, Eddie Constance, Seth Constance, Grace Gebhart, Sam Gebhart; dear nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or the American Cancer Society
. Visitation: Visitation from 4:00 - 8:00 pm Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home, with Rev. Bill Pierce officiating. Interment will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery, Belleville, IL.