Lynne Schweiger Lynne A. Schweiger, nee Zeglin, 55, of Millstadt, IL, born August 4, 1964, in Belleville, IL, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. Lynne was a dedicated mother and wife first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with her family. She especially loved her role as a Sacrist at St. Michaels Paderborn Church. Her parish family played a big part in her everyday life as well. Lynne lived for the sunshine, gardening and embraced her love of nature. She was kind, had a big heart and was well liked amongst everyone. She will be sorely missed and forever lives in our hearts. Lynne was preceded in death by her grandmother, Betty, nee Williams, Molnar. Surviving, loving & beloved husband, Jim Schweiger; Loving mother of daughter, Kelsea Schweiger and son, Jake Schweiger; Her mother Barbara, nee Molnar, Hechenberger; and a sister, Karen Zeglin. Memorials may be made to the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com
. Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, August 2, 2020, and from 8 to 10 a.m. Monday, August 3, 2020, at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Paderborn, IL. Standard CDC guidelines will be in place upon entrance. Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday, August 3, 2020, at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Paderborn, IL, with Fr. James Voelker officiating. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery, Freeburg, IL.