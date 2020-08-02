1/1
Lynne Schweiger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lynne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lynne Schweiger Lynne A. Schweiger, nee Zeglin, 55, of Millstadt, IL, born August 4, 1964, in Belleville, IL, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. Lynne was a dedicated mother and wife first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with her family. She especially loved her role as a Sacrist at St. Michaels Paderborn Church. Her parish family played a big part in her everyday life as well. Lynne lived for the sunshine, gardening and embraced her love of nature. She was kind, had a big heart and was well liked amongst everyone. She will be sorely missed and forever lives in our hearts. Lynne was preceded in death by her grandmother, Betty, nee Williams, Molnar. Surviving, loving & beloved husband, Jim Schweiger; Loving mother of daughter, Kelsea Schweiger and son, Jake Schweiger; Her mother Barbara, nee Molnar, Hechenberger; and a sister, Karen Zeglin. Memorials may be made to the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, August 2, 2020, and from 8 to 10 a.m. Monday, August 3, 2020, at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Paderborn, IL. Standard CDC guidelines will be in place upon entrance. Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday, August 3, 2020, at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Paderborn, IL, with Fr. James Voelker officiating. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery, Freeburg, IL.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
St. Michael's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
AUG
3
Visitation
08:00 - 10:00 AM
St. Michael's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
AUG
3
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Michael's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
206 South Richland Street
Freeburg, IL 62243
(618) 539-3121
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved