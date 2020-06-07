M. Annabel Woodring M. Annabel "Woody" Woodring of Collinsville, IL died on June 2, 2020 at St. Paul's Senior Living in Belleville, IL. Age 95 she was born in East St. Louis on November 14, 1924, daughter of the late Luther Curtis and Sallie Evans Woodring. She was preceded in death by her stepmother Millie Woodring; sister, M. Catherine Burton; her brother Louis Mancil "Woody" Woodring; brother-in-law, L.W. "Curly" Burton; and nephew-in-law, E. Vincent Kramolowsky. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Lucy McClure Woodring of Belleville, IL; two nieces, Sallie Jo Burton of St. Louis, MO; Diann Sue Kramolowsky of Chesterfield, MO; numerous cousins and extended friends a family. She retired with 30+ years at Union Electric,(Ameren) E. St. Louis, IL where she was a union steward for IBEW. She was a long time President of the Business & Professional Women's Foundation and worked part time for the Collinsville Chamber of Commerce. She was also the treasurer for the Collinsville Italian Fest. Martha was a member of Fifteenth St. Baptist Church, E. St. Louis, IL and later a member of Meadow Heights Baptist Church, Collinsville, IL. She was a life-long choir member and soloist with an amazing voice. While in High School, she shared her voice and her faith by singing spiritual and patriotic songs weekly through the local radio station in E. St. Louis. She was a great lady and loved by many. Private services will be held on June 9, 2020 at Herr Funeral Home, Collinsville. The family appreciates the care she received at St. Paul's and from Hospice of Southern Illinois. Donations may be made to Meadow Heights Baptist Church, 1498 Vandalia St., Collinsville, IL 62234 or to Hospice of Southern Illinois through Herr Funeral Home.