M. Elaine Lerch M. Elaine Lerch, 86, of Collinsville, IL, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Elaine was born March 10, 1934 in Des Moines, Iowa to John D. and Claudia C. Salmon Lentz. She married Lloyd Lerch on December 18, 1954; he preceded her in death on June 2, 2005. She was also preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Mary Klotz, Johnny Lentz and Charlotte Beeman. Elaine is survived by her children, Deborah Lerch of Collinsville, IL, Bradley (Robin) Lerch of Collinsville, IL; Heather (Jeff) Holland of Caseyville, IL, Forrest Lerch of Maryville, IL; grandchildren, Nichole, Nicholas, Megan and Michelle Beaty, Chase and Hanna Holland, Sydney, Madyson and Morgan Lerch; great-grandchildren, Jordan, Tiegan, Wyatt, Lincoln, Cadyance and Aliza; siblings Frankie Zenisek of Wisconsin and Shirley Searcy of Illinois; and many beloved nieces, nephew and cousins. Elaine cherished the time she was able to spend with her family, especially her dear grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed planting flowers and vegetables in her garden and took pride in her beautiful yard. She was a member of First Church of the Nazarene. Elaine will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Memorial donations may be made to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital, in honor of her granddaughter Madyson time spent in their care. Additional condolences may be sent to the family at www.lakeviewfuneralhm.com
. Visitation: A visitation for Elaine will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. - 12:00 P.M. at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, IL. Service: A funeral service will immediately follow the visitation, at 12:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Interment will be held privately at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL. Proper precautions (social distancing, face coverings) will still be maintained in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, to protect the family and guests in attendance.