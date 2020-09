KUROPKA - Sister M. Julia Kuropka, 94, died Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at St. Francis Convent Infirmary in Alton, Illinois. Sister M. Julia was born on March 26, 1926. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a private Wake Service and Mass of Christian Burial for Sister M. Julia. Staten-Fine Funeral Home in Alton is entrusted with professional services. Staten-Fine Funeral Home in Alton is entrusted with professional services.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store