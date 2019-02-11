Resources More Obituaries for M. Odum Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? M. "LaVerne" Odum

Obituary Flowers M. "LaVerne" (Robinson) Odum M. "LaVerne" Odum, nee Robinson, 77, of Dupo, Illinois, born September 6, 1941 in Ironton, Missouri, passed away2019, at Oak Hill in Waterloo, Illinois. LaVerne was a retired Guidance Counselor Secretary for the Dupo High School. She was a member of the former Mount Calvary Lutheran Church in Cahokia, IL and a former member of the Eastern Star. LaVerne loved to travel and take pictures. During her years at Dupo High School, LaVerne never met a teenager she didn't like. Working with kids kept her young. She spent 10 years coordinating a summer Space Camp program at Parks College in Cahokia, IL. She was an EMT and worked for Braun Ambulance Service. In her spare time, she was an avid Bingo player. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sterling and Minnie, nee Goetz, Robinson and two nephews, Chris Arnold Robinson and Donald C. Odum, Jr. Surviving are her husband of 55 years, William "Bill" Odum; two sons, William "Will" (Kelly) Odum of Millstadt, IL and Matthew "Matt" Odum of East Carondelet, IL; four grandchildren, Casey, Connor, Wyatt, and Amelia Odum; a brother, Sterling "Arnold" (Charlotte) Robinson of Cape Girardeau, MO; a brother-in-law, Don (Kathleen) Odum of Dupo. IL; a sister-in-law, Jackie (Jim) Smith of Las Vegas, NV; two nephews, Gregory (Ellen) Robinson of Cape Girardeau, MO and Michael Odum; two nieces, Renee (Jason) Reich of Irvine, CA and Karen (James) Jones of Millstadt, IL; and two great nieces and a great nephew, McKenzie, Madelyn, and Zachary Robinson. She was a dear friend to many. Condolences may be expressed online at braunfh.com. Memorials may be made to the . Visitation: Friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia, Illinois. Funeral: Services will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.



