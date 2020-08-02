Mabel Grogan Mabel D. Grogan, nee Browne, 90, of Swansea, IL born May 23, 1930, in Pittsburgh, PA, died on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at her residence. Mabel Grogan was a homemaker, raising five children, and had previously worked as a secretary at Parks College. She had a lifelong penchant for serving her church and community. She was president of St. Vincent de Paul for over 15 years. She was a recipient of the presidential lifetime achievement award. Mabel was Miss Senior Illinois 1999-2000, a published author, established artist, and member of The Silver Belles and a Beau dance group. She was member of the Red Hat society as well as many other organizations. Mabel was a member of St. Henry's Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, she loved singing in the choir. She was preceded in death by a son, Gary E. DeRousse; her first husband, George E. DeRousse, Sr., who died on October 31, 1969; her second husband, Leo P. Grogan, who died on August 9, 1997; her parents, Chalmer W. and Loretta M., nee Wightman, Browne; and two brothers, Charles M. Browne and Edward W. Browne. Surviving are her children, Glen E. (Diane R.) DeRousse of Pevely, MO, Gail E. (John) Strubburg, Austin, TX, George E. (Michelle) DeRousse, Jr. of Swansea, IL, and Patrick L. (Kelley) Grogan of Berkley, MA; seven grandchildren, Jamie M. DeRousse, Scott (Kara) Strubburg, Jay Strubburg, Jackie Strubburg, Jack Grogan, Grace Grogan and Matthew Grogan; two great-grandchildren, Parker and Lake Strubburg; a sister, Alice L. Wilson of Atascadero, CA; and many loving extended family members including Debbie Williams. Memorials may be made to St. Vincent de Paul. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com
. Funeral: Private family services will be held.